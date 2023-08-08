A Great Reason for a 4 Day Work Week

oktyabr|BigStock

Workers may sense it intuitively but their mouse clicks prove it: Friday afternoon is the least productive time of the work week.

It’s also when workers make the most typos.

A Texas A&M University team studied this using the computer usage metrics of 789 in-office employees at a large energy company over two years.

“Most studies of worker productivity use employee self-reports, supervisory evaluations or wearable technology, but these can be subjective and invasive,” said co-author Mark Benden, head of the university’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health.

“Instead, we used computer usage metrics — things like typing speed, typing errors and mouse activity — to get objective, noninvasive data on computer work patterns,” he said in a university news release.

The researchers compared computer use across different days of the week and times of the day to see what kinds of patterns emerged.

“We found that computer use increased during the week, then dropped significantly on Fridays,” said study leader Taehyun Roh, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics. “People typed more words and had more mouse movement, mouse clicks and scrolls every day from Monday through Thursday, then less of this activity on Friday.”

Computer use fell off every afternoon — especially on Fridays — the data revealed.

“Employees were less active in the afternoons and made more typos in the afternoons — especially on Fridays,” Roh said. “This aligns with similar findings that the number of tasks workers complete increases steadily from Monday through Wednesday, then decreases on Thursday and Friday.”