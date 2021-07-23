A Great Big World announce third album, ‘Particles,’ due August 27

Juankr

A Great Big World will release their third album, Particles, on August 27.

The Grammy-winning duo have also dropped “Glowing,” a new single from the project. They’ll perform it for the first time on Live with Kelly and Ryan on July 29.

A Great Big World’s Ian Axel says of “Glowing,” “It started off as a lullaby I used to sing to my son when he was a newborn. I just wanted him to feel safe and loved. In a way, I was also singing it to myself.”

“When writing it I always imagined a love shield of sorts surrounding us, getting brighter and brighter while deflecting the scary things around us,” he adds. “We wanted to capture that in the recording. The track starts off really simple, and ends with lush, sweeping orchestrations.”

As for the album, A Great Big World’s Chad King explains, “The songs…written from an incredibly honest and vulnerable place. It was a cathartic and therapeutic process for us. Our hope is that by being vulnerable, others can connect with us and we can all feel a little less alone in the universe.”

Ian says the album’s title, Particles, was inspired by his and Chad’s belief that “the entire universe and all of its mysteries exist in every particle, and each of us is made up of tiny particles containing the whole.”

In addition to “Glowing,” Particles will also include the duo’s recent single, “Boys in the Street,” as well as their 2019 duet with Christina Aguilera, “Fall On Me.” Ian joined Christina onstage at the Hollywood Bowl last weekend to perform their Grammy-winning duet from 2013, “Say Something.”

