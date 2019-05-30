A “Game Of Thrones” Cruise To Set Sail In 2020!

If you just HAVE to fill that GOT void in your life, a onetime cruise is letting people take a spin through a piece of the Seven Kingdoms.

Some of the trip is centered in Dubrovnik, the jaw-dropping city in the south of Croatia that served as the backdrop of King’s Landing.

People aboard the cruise will also explore Klis Fortress, a medieval fortress that soars high on a rock bluff near Croatia’s second-largest city of Split, where the show creators filmed many of the scenes in which Daenerys conquered Meereen.

Other highlights include the Mineeta Tower, best known as the House of the Undying, and the Lovrijenac Fortress, where King Joffrey’s naming-day tournament took place.

Seven nights go for $1,895, but four lucky fans can enter a competition to win the cruise for free. The whole thing kicks off with a Game of Thrones welcome pack and ends with a massive GoT-themed farewell party.