Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

A “Game Of Thrones” Cruise To Set Sail In 2020!

May 30, 2019

If you just HAVE to fill that GOT void in your life, a onetime cruise is letting people take a spin through a piece of the Seven Kingdoms.

Some of the trip is centered in Dubrovnik, the jaw-dropping city in the south of Croatia that served as the backdrop of King’s Landing.

People aboard the cruise will also explore Klis Fortress, a medieval fortress that soars high on a rock bluff near Croatia’s second-largest city of Split, where the show creators filmed many of the scenes in which Daenerys conquered Meereen.

Other highlights include the Mineeta Tower, best known as the House of the Undying, and the Lovrijenac Fortress, where King Joffrey’s naming-day tournament took place.

Seven nights go for $1,895, but four lucky fans can enter a competition to win the cruise for free. The whole thing kicks off with a Game of Thrones welcome pack and ends with a massive GoT-themed farewell party.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.