A Full Guide To EVERY Single Holiday Special This Season.

From our family to yours’…your welcome! 🙂

You can check out Hallmark’s countdown to Christmas lineup HERE.

And Lifetime’s Movie lineup HERE.

Tuesday, November 20

Pete The Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas on Amazon Prime

Wednesday, November 21

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS at 9 a.m. ET.)

Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC at 9 a.m. ET.)

National Dog Show Presented by Purina (NBC at 12 p.m. ET.)

Friday, November 23

Frosty the Snowman (CBS at 8 p.m. ET.)

Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (The CW at 8 p.m. ET.)

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

Frosty Returns (CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

Saturday, November 24

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (CBS at 8 p.m. ET.)

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

The Story of Santa Claus (CBS at 9 p.m. ET.)

Sunday, November 25

The Truth About Christmas (Freeform and ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Holiday Wars (Food Network at 8 p.m. ET.)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, November 26

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, November 27

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS at 8 p.m. ET.)

House Hunters: Home for the Holidays (HGTV at 9 p.m. ET.)

Wednesday, November 28

86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC at 8 p.m. ET.)

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (NBC at 10 p.m. ET.)

Thursday, November 29

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

Saturday, December 1

Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party (Disney Channel at 8 p.m. ET.)

Sunday, December 2

Life Size 2 (Freeform at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 3

Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform at 9:30 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, December 4

Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas (NBC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Thursday, December 6

A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Friday, December 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (VH1 at 8 p.m. ET.)

Saturday, December 8

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform at 8 p.m. ET.)

Sunday, December 9

White House Christmas 2018 (HGTV at 6 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 10

CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Freeform at 9 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, December 11

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas (NBC at 9 p.m. ET)

Friday, December 14

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (CBS at 8 p.m. ET)

The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color! (CBS at 9 p.m. ET.)

The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW at 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 16

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 (The CW at 8 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 17

The Year in Memorium in 2018 (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, December 20

Timeless (NBC at 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, December 21

A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (CBS at 8 p.m. ET)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 23

The Year: 2018 (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 24

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC at 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Eve Mass (NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC at 10 a.m. ET)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, December 27

Happy New Year Charlie Brown (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 31

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

NBC News Special: A Toast to 2018! (8 p.m. ET.)

NBC’s New Year’s Eve (10 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, January 1

130th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET)