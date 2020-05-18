Credit: BigStockPhoto

A Friendly Voice

May 18, 2020

You can volunteer to be a friendly voice, or sign up to get a call from a friendly voice.

AARP has a program for seniors who are lonely and in need

of connection during the lockdown.

Sometimes, just hearing a friendly voice on the other

end of the line can help in challenging times.

AARP Friendly Voices are trained AARP volunteers who

will provide a call to say hello.

If  you want to request a call you can call directly

at 1-888-281-0145 or click here.

If you want to volunteer. 

Also, our seniors still love to talk on the phone,

the younger generation not so much.

What an awesome opportunity for young and older.

