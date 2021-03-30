A Doughnut a Day Keeps Covid Away

Duplass|BigStock

Krispy Kreme has got a deal for you.

In case you needed another reason to get your COVID-19 vaccination,

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal — it’s giving free doughnuts

to anyone with proof of vaccination, all year long.

It started Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will

receive a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide.

The iconic doughnut shop specifies that any guests who have received at least one

of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the

Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

All you need to show is your vaccination card to redeem your doughnut — a vaccine sticker is not valid.

And it’s not just a one-time offer.

Vaccinated individuals can go back every single day and continue getting

free doughnuts through all of 2021.

In a press release, Krispy Kreme also said it plans to support health care workers

and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to

vaccination centers across the country in the coming weeks.

To continue encouraging company safety,

it is also giving employees up to four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.

The U.S. has now administered over 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

