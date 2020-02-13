A Dollar Store Valentines Day

Who decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day so close to Christmas?

I mean, who has any money left to spend on one’s sweetheart?

Being romantic is expensive, unless you are rich, but if you were you probably wouldn’t be reading this.

Anyway, this got me thinking. Is it possible to create a romantic Valentine’s Day

dinner including a gift and card for $25 and using only items found at a dollar store?

As is turns out, you can mostly.

Full Story/Menu: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069