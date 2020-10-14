A Diamond in the Ruff

A woman’s attempt to show off her engagement ring by balancing it on her dog‘s nose went viral.

In the clip, the woman can be seen balancing the shiny ring on the pooch

while encouraging him to ‘stay.’ And initially he does,

sitting obediently with the jewelry perched sweetly atop his nose.

But just like that the dog has a change of heart, flipping his head back and chomping down hard on the ring.