Take a look at what 2019 holds with a Crystal Ball Reading - female hands holding a large scrying ball containing the year 2019 against a deep green vortex spiral and copy space below

A crystal ball from 1983…looking into the future of 2019!

Just over 35 years ago, the famous scientist Isaac Asimov was asked to make predictions of what the future may look like in 2019.  Some of his predictions have eerily come true! Read more here!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.