A crystal ball from 1983…looking into the future of 2019!

Just over 35 years ago, the famous scientist Isaac Asimov was asked to make predictions of what the future may look like in 2019. Some of his predictions have eerily come true! Read more here!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Related Articles
Free Metro rides on New Year’s Eve!
December 29, 2018
New Year’s Eve events and activities for the whole family!
December 26, 2018
Happy “Boxing Day”!
December 26, 2018