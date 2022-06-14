A Company Wants to Pay You 2K

Rhjphotos|BigStock

The catch? Let them release 100 cockroaches in your home.

A North Carolina company is offering homeowners $2,000 in order for them to allow 100 cockroaches to be released into their homes.

The company, The Pest Informer, is making the offer to homeowners in an attempt to test out “a specific pest control technique” and see how effective it is.

Five to seven household owners will be selected for the study after signing up, and will allow the company to “release ~100 American cockroaches into your home, and give us permission to film, and test out a specific cockroach treatment.”

At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation isn’t gone, the company says it will use “traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost.”

In order to be eligible for the study, homeowners must meet these requirements:

You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must be located in the Continental United States

You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

The study will take a total of 30 days, and according to the company, the cockroach treatments used are family and pet safe.

Full Story: HERE

