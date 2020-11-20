Ariel was celebrating her 30th birthday with a trip to the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.
She was surprised as geese can be aggressive but this one just didn’t move.
Ariel says even though she lives in a concrete jungle,
she is surrounded by nature and wildlife.
The New York Daily News later reported that the bird was suffering from lead toxicity,
as well as a bacterial or fungal infection.
The director of the Wild Bird Fund, says, “She looks pretty good but she doesn’t want to move much.
She has a nice big cage, and she has a buddy, another swan to keep her company.”
See Ariel and her Christmas goose: HERE
