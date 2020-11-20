Ariel was celebrating her 30th birthday with a trip to the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.

It’s in NYC, she saw a swan that was not able to fly or walk.

She took it upon herself to carry the 17-pound-swan to the Wild Bird Fund.

She took her jacket off and wrapped the swan and headed to the nearest subway.

She was surprised as geese can be aggressive but this one just didn’t move.

Ariel says even though she lives in a concrete jungle,