A Cat Thief

Esme’s scavenging spree began in the summer of 2019, with the usual gifts, birds and mice.

Then, at the start of the pandemic, the cat klepto started curating her collections

by retrieving discarded masks like a furry Bowerbird.

Esme reportedly amassed as many as 11 face covers in one day at the height of her PPE pilfering run.

“It does seem like she has some sort of uncanny ability to bring on stuff that has to

do with what we’re doing at the time,”

Esme’s proud owner recounted when Esme brought her tape and paint roller

covers while she was painting her daughter’s bedroom.

Esme’s pastime took an unfortunate turn this past April, however,

when the opportunistic pet started stealing pairs of gloves in a bid to help her owner with gardening.

One week, she had 14 pairs, that was the cat-alyst for the pet parent’s unconventional return policy.

After the sign was put in the yard, it has helped facilitate the return of 10 pairs of gloves,

several masks and a running belt with their original owners.

