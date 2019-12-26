A Car Seat Until 16 Years Old? WHAT?

In less than a week, some kids may need to remain in booster seats well into middle school.

Governor Jay Inslee approved updated regulations on car and booster seat use, which go into effect January 1:

Drivers will be ticketed if a passenger under age 16 is not using the correct car seat,

booster seat or seat belt based on their age, height or weight.

Children older than 4 years old but shorter than 4’9” and who have outgrown their child harness seat must use a booster seat.

That means most kids will need a booster seat until 10 to 12 years old.

When children are old and big enough to use the car seat belt alone, they should still use lap and shoulder seat belts for optimal protection.

University of Washington pediatrics professor Beth Ebel regularly sees kids 8 to 12 years old with preventable injuries.

“When I talk to parents about child safety, they say, ‘Why isn’t this the law?’” Ebel said.

“Now that Washington law is updated, more families will follow these guidelines and more kids will come home safe.

At the end of the day, that’s what’s important.”

Full story: HERE

