Credit: BigStockPhoto

A Car Seat Until 16 Years Old? WHAT?

December 26, 2019

In less than a week, some kids may need to remain in booster seats well into middle school.

Governor Jay Inslee approved updated regulations on car and booster seat use, which go into effect January 1:

Drivers will be ticketed if a passenger under age 16 is not using the correct car seat,

booster seat or seat belt based on their age, height or weight.

Children older than 4 years old but shorter than 4’9” and who have outgrown their child harness seat must use a booster seat.

That means most kids will need a booster seat until 10 to 12 years old.

When children are old and big enough to use the car seat belt alone, they should still use lap and shoulder seat belts for optimal protection.

University of Washington pediatrics professor Beth Ebel regularly sees kids 8 to 12 years old with preventable injuries.

“When I talk to parents about child safety, they say, ‘Why isn’t this the law?’” Ebel said.

Now that Washington law is updated, more families will follow these guidelines and more kids will come home safe.

At the end of the day, that’s what’s important.”

Full story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.