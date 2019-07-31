A Black Moon Is Coming TONIGHT!

A Black Moon will be in the sky tonight and yes…we’re going to have clear skies to see it…but what exactly IS it?
A black moon is basically the second new moon of the month, something that rarely occurs. It works similarly to a Leap Year. A lunar cycle typically takes about 29 days to complete, but our months are slightly longer. So sometimes, about every 32 months, we happen to get two full moons or two new moons. The second full moon in a month is called a blue moon, and the second new moon is called a black moon.
