A Big Step Forward From COVID-19 Lock-Downs!

June 9, 2020

Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood becomes the first mall in King or Snohomish counties to reopen!  I’m not even a “mall guy” and I’m excited!!

 

There are some new rules in place.  They’re only open at a reduced capacity, hours are pretty restricted (11a-7p) too so they can scrub clean every night and they’ve removed many of the seats in the food court area.

Not ALL stores are open… but it’s a big step, almost a symbolic step forward after all of the Coronavirus closures.

I’m not much of a mall person… but I like to race the mall walkers.  Ready, set, go!!  I go whippin’ by on one of these…

 

I hope these are back!  Pssst:  They rent them in between the candy store and the Lego store!

 

 

 

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
