A Big Step Forward From COVID-19 Lock-Downs!

Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood becomes the first mall in King or Snohomish counties to reopen! I’m not even a “mall guy” and I’m excited!!

4. @AlderwoodMall becomes the first regional mall in King or Snohomish counties to reopen under Phase 2, @JanicePods reports @HBJnews https://t.co/P6M0sICCDY — Everett Herald (@EverettHerald) June 9, 2020

There are some new rules in place. They’re only open at a reduced capacity, hours are pretty restricted (11a-7p) too so they can scrub clean every night and they’ve removed many of the seats in the food court area.

Not ALL stores are open… but it’s a big step, almost a symbolic step forward after all of the Coronavirus closures.

I’m not much of a mall person… but I like to race the mall walkers. Ready, set, go!! I go whippin’ by on one of these…

I hope these are back! Pssst: They rent them in between the candy store and the Lego store!