A Back Story on Rachel Platten

How can you become a vessel that pours out love?

Rachel Platten, award winning singer songwriter of Fight Song

and Stand By You discovered her love for singing on stage,

but it wasn’t an easy journey to get other people to believe in her music.

She tells you how surrendering your control can lead to

life changing opportunities,

how to nurture the part of you that feels unworthy,

how generosity and service made Fight Song a smash hit,

and why we need you to shine your unique light.

Oh and by the way…baby #2 is on the way.

Podcast/Interview: HERE