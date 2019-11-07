Credit: BigStockPhoto

99 Tunnel Toll Starts SATURDAY: 5 Things You Need To Know

November 7, 2019

Yup, we’ve become that city.  Tolls…tolls…and more tolls.  At some point it’s just time to give in and get that GOOD TO GO! pass, it will save you big time.   But it’s easy, and we’ll get you started (HERE) as well some other things you should know before you toll…er, go:)

 

Here’s a breakdown of the tolling schedule:

Weekdays:
6-7 a.m. – $1.25
7-9 a.m. – $1.50
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – $1.25
3-6 p.m. – $2.25
6-11 p.m. –$1.25
11 p.m.-6 a.m. – $1

You can of course use the tunnel (and other toll roads), and can pay toll by mail. However, drivers who receive a bill in the mail will be charged an extra $2.

