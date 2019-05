Huge salute to King County 911 call taker Zoe Birkbeck. Only 4 weeks on the job solo she handled business like a CHAMP!

King County Sheriff releases 911 audio of fatal home invasion https://t.co/I64230DloX pic.twitter.com/CCjWPCq1aX — Seattle Informer (@seattleinformer) May 1, 2019

We often recognize first responders for their heroism and rightly so. We don’t want to overlook the support people who are just as much a part of keeping us safe.

Thank you for all you do!