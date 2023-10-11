jabiru|BigStock

When you are at the beginning of a relationship, it can be challenging to figure out if it is the right fit.

Part of this is because we get so many confusing messages about what love is and what type of relationships you need. But, love doesn’t have to be complicated.

Here are 9 ways we make love way more complicated than it really is:

1. Not determining the type of relationship you want

2. We overthink it

3. We assume a lot based on how we would react

4. We overcompensate early on in the relationship

5. You let things fester

6. You self-sabotage

7. We want to stay in the honeymoon phase

8. Relationships are uncomfortable and can be dull at times

9. We merge family and friends too soon

