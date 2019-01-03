9 Days in Counting, Driving Southbound in the New Tunnel

The new SR 99 tunnel brings new choices for drivers to get to and from Seattle.
This video shows what it’s like to drive SOUTH into Seattle with the new tunnel. Watch our other videos to see what it’s like to drive north into Seattle and how to access both northbound SR 99 and southbound SR 99 from in and around downtown Seattle.
The tunnel will be free to use when it first opens, with tolling starting no earlier than summer 2019.
After the tunnel opens, it could take weeks or months for traffic patterns to settle down as drivers try different routes to and from their destinations.
