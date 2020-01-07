8 Things You Should Never Microwave…period. [list]

One of them being red hot chili peppers (or such), and why not? Not much happens to the pepper itself, but your eyes and throat are sure to burn once you open the microwave and the chemical it releases into the air hit your face. Yikes. Check out the other seven (HERE). Chances are there are some things on the list, I know there are at least two for me. 🙂 – Shellie Hart
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
