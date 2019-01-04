8 Days Until Three Week Closure of Vidauct

Getting to SR 99 from in and around downtown Seattle changes with the new SR 99 tunnel.
This video shows how to get to NORTHBOUND SR 99 from both the south and north ends of downtown.
Watch our other videos to see what it’s like to drive north into Seattle, drive south into Seattle and how to access southbound SR 99 from in and around downtown Seattle.
The tunnel will be free to use when it first opens, with tolling starting no earlier than summer 2019. After the tunnel opens, it could take weeks or months for traffic patterns to settle down as drivers try different routes to and from their destinations.
