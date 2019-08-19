7th Grade Hero

A 7th grader in Ohio is getting praise from around the country for a recent act of kindness.

A. J. and I talk a lot about giving back and showing kindness, well this 7th grader takes the cake.

Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums (from the fair) to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The middle schooler participated in the Huron County Fair large animal sale.

The total donation from Saturday was $15,000 that will go to help fund cures for young children battling cancer.

Western Reserve Schools in Cleveland, Ohio said Diesel should be an example to us all.

“Diesel, you are a hero!” the