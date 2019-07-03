70 Year Old Marathoner DQ’ed After “Impossible” Time

The Los Angeles Marathon’s decision came fast and furious against 70 year old runner Frank Meza who claims he only left the course to “find a bathroom”.

The Los Angeles Marathon disqualified 70-year-old runner Frank Meza, saying that video cameras show he left the course for a portion of his record-setting performance in March and that his time during one stretch was so fast as to be “impossible.” https://t.co/Z7tV4BnmwR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 2, 2019

Turns in that impressive a time AND manages to use the rest room in the middle of the run? Sounds legit to me. Ha, ha, ha.

I make fun, but at the same time, would never have to courage or physical ability to even attempt a 26.2 mile walk, much less a run. Thumbs up to the people who keep themselves in tip top shape. I like fried chicken too much.