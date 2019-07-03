Credit: BigStockPhoto

70 Year Old Marathoner DQ’ed After “Impossible” Time

July 3, 2019

The Los Angeles Marathon’s decision came fast and furious against 70 year old runner Frank Meza who claims he only left the course to “find a bathroom”.

Turns in that impressive a time AND manages to use the rest room in the middle of the run?  Sounds legit to me.  Ha, ha, ha.

I make fun, but at the same time, would never have to courage or physical ability to even attempt a 26.2 mile walk, much less a run.  Thumbs up to the people who keep themselves in tip top shape.  I like fried chicken too much.

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.