7 Year Old NAILS Taylor Swift Song

This 7 year old girl performed on a Filipino talent show the other night and totally NAILED her performance! Little Xia Vigor sang Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” and by the way, she also happens to look like a mini version of her! You HAVE to see this cuteness!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
It’s not Christmas,
October 30, 2018
Is Seattle really the worst?
October 30, 2018
It’s your first look…
October 30, 2018