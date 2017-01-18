7 Year Old NAILS Taylor Swift Song

This 7 year old girl performed on a Filipino talent show the other night and totally NAILED her performance! Little Xia Vigor sang Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” and by the way, she also happens to look like a mini version of her! You HAVE to see this cuteness!

