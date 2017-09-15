Credit: fotogal | BigStockPhoto.com

7 Winning Game Day Chili Recipes

Now that our Sunday’s are filled with football, it’s absolutely chili time!  Here are 7 that you’ll score BIG with family aand friends:

  • Family Favorite Betty Crocker Slow Cooker (RECIPE)
  • Hearty Sirloin Chili (RECIPE)
  • Taco Chili (RECIPE)
  • Pepperoni Pizza Chili (RECIPE)
  • Vegetarian Chili with Tortilla Crisps (RECIPE)

PHOTO:  Southwestern Chili with corn & beans (RECIPE)  This one I like to add a variety of beans I may already have in the pantry.  This one you can make real fast.  Tasty with either ground beef or chicken.

(oh, and before I forget here’s a Golden Sweet Cornbread (RECIPE) to go along with your chili)

Or throw this together Sunday morning in the slow cooker, by halftime you’ll have this delish Chicken Enchilada Chili

