7 Spring Hiking Tips To Think About Before You Head Out.

Before you head to the mountains, keep these 7 tips in mind when planning your hike.

With temps here reaching 80+ over the several days through the weekend, we’re going to be tempted to head to the mountains and get those big hikes started.

That’s great BUT…you DO need to keep in mind that the higher elevations are still pretty packed in with plenty of snow and even on those hikes that don’t reach the snow line, there are other things to keep in mind such as mud, bears waking up from their winter slumber and other things that could put a damper on your day.

Check out THESE 7 TIPS before you head out on your spring hike.

** I always like to check WTA trail reports on hikes that I’m about to tackle anytime of year but especially during the spring months.