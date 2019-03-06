Washington State Ferry Chimakum in Elliott Bay Seattle wA

Nearly 1/3 Of Washington State Ferries Pulled Off Their Routes

Seven of the fleet’s 23 vessels have been pulled from service.Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said

Four of those seven could be operating, he said, but are being held in port while awaiting U.S. Coast Guard inspections.

The Yakima, the Tokitae and the Kitsap are awaiting their annual Coast Guard safety certifications and the fourth,

the Issaquah, is awaiting final Coast Guard approval after extensive steering system work.

Sterling said the Coast Guard inspections are required by law.

The ferry system has cut back to a two-boat schedule on the Southworth-Vashon-Fauntleroy route,

In addition, the Edmonds-Kingston and the Seattle-Bremerton runs are using smaller vessels than usual,

which reduces the number of vehicles that can make the crossing at one time.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.