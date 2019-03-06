Nearly 1/3 Of Washington State Ferries Pulled Off Their Routes

Seven of the fleet’s 23 vessels have been pulled from service.Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said

Four of those seven could be operating, he said, but are being held in port while awaiting U.S. Coast Guard inspections.

The Yakima, the Tokitae and the Kitsap are awaiting their annual Coast Guard safety certifications and the fourth,

the Issaquah, is awaiting final Coast Guard approval after extensive steering system work.

Sterling said the Coast Guard inspections are required by law.

The ferry system has cut back to a two-boat schedule on the Southworth-Vashon-Fauntleroy route,

In addition, the Edmonds-Kingston and the Seattle-Bremerton runs are using smaller vessels than usual,

which reduces the number of vehicles that can make the crossing at one time.

Full Story: HERE