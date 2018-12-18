7-Eleven Launching A New Line Of Canned Wine.

Sure, I may be showing off my trashy side but $5 wine?? I’m IN!!

First they gave us Big Gulp sodas and Slurpees, (neither which I partake in BUT $5 canned wine…I’m ALL in for that one! The 24-hour retail chain recently launched its first-ever line of wines in a can. It’s called “Roamer”, the Chardonnay and rosé are for people in a rush, much like everything else in the store.

The Roamer rosé is Syrah-based with hints of strawberry and raspberry, and the Chardonnay has an oak influence with notes of citrus fruits. They retail at $5 for a 12.7 ounce can, and are 13% abv.

