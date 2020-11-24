68% Of Us Eat Food We Don’t Like On Thanksgiving

Photo Credit: Bigstock

A recent study by the Harris Poll suggests that a majority of us eat things at Thanksgiving that we may not necessarily care for… CLICK HERE for the poll details

I get it. The holidays either inspire us to try new things… or you simply want to be nice to the folks that made the meal.

I can’t do cranberry sauce, when it comes out of the can the same shape, insert “green faced” emoji here.

I also can’t do Green Bean Casserole… I take that back… I can eat the fried onions of the TOP of Green Bean Casserole but the mushroom soup that binds it all together? Once again: Insert “green faced” emoji.

Oh, and squash… I DON’T do squash.

Keep scrolling for some VERY important Thanksgiving food safety so that WHEN you eat something you may not care for… at least you won’t spend the rest of Thanksgiving in the rest room.

Today is a good day to check your kitchen tools to make sure you have everything you need for a food safe Thanksgiving! Don’t forget things like a meat thermometer, multiple cutting boards & fresh dish towels! pic.twitter.com/hwlQ8qmDyb — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) November 17, 2020

From ALL of us at Warm 106.9, Seattle’s Christmas Station, have an incredibly happy Thanksgiving!