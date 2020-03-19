Credit: YouTube

67th Anniversary A Real Love Story

March 19, 2020

In a move reminiscent of the famous scene from Say Anything in which John Cusack holds a radio playing “In Your Eyes”. Bob Shellard visits his wife Nancy at her nursing home every day.

However, in order to keep elderly residents safe from COVID-19 infection, nursing homes

in Connecticut are closed to nonessential visits.

Bob holds a signover his head in a gesture of love, Bob stood outside of Laura’s room holding a sign saying,

“I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.”

The romantic but heart-wrenching image has gone viral on Twitter, with over 240k likes and 52k shares.

When she saw her husband outside, Nancy blew kisses and waved to him.

Full story and photo: HERE

Youtube video: HERE

 

