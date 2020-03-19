67th Anniversary A Real Love Story

In a move reminiscent of the famous scene from Say Anything in which John Cusack holds a radio playing “In Your Eyes”. Bob Shellard visits his wife Nancy at her nursing home every day.

However, in order to keep elderly residents safe from COVID-19 infection, nursing homes

in Connecticut are closed to nonessential visits.

Bob holds a signover his head in a gesture of love, Bob stood outside of Laura’s room holding a sign saying,

“I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.”

The romantic but heart-wrenching image has gone viral on Twitter, with over 240k likes and 52k shares.

When she saw her husband outside, Nancy blew kisses and waved to him.

