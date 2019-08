SO sweet! This little boy wore a shirt that simply said “I will be your friend” to help stop bullying. (GREAT work Mom and Dad!)

Blake Rajahn, a 6 year old student has experienced bullying in school. When his mother, who runs a custom t-shirt company, said she’d make him any shirt he wanted for the first day of school, he thought for a while and said, “will you please make me a shirt that says ‘I will be your friend.”

I’m am now officially BAAAWWLLING like a baby!

Full story HERE.