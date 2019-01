OK, so you’ve made your plan for getting around during the Alaskan Way Viaduct shutdown that begins Jan. 11.

But have you thought about how you’ll get around three weeks after that, in early February, when the new State Route 99 tunnel opens?

Getting to and from Seattle then will be a dramatically different experience than it is today. So brace yourself.

After the Tunnel opens the demolition begins.

