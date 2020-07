Johnny tells us the 5R’s are:

Remember, tell your story let people know where you come from.

Recover, do the work to stay in recovery, which may include Doctors, Psychiatrist, support groups, a fellowship etc.

Rejoice, celebrate your victories what can you be grateful for today?

Reborn, re start life, it’s not getting the old life back but being “born” into a whole new life.

Relive, get into doing service and helping others. Giving back

5R Recovery on Youtube Facebook and website to come.