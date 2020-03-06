50K UW Students to Stay Home and Take Classes Online

Fear of COVID19, also known as the coronavirus, has shuttered the doors at the University of Washington. All classes and exams will be taken ONLINE ONLY for the rest of the winter quarter.

The University of Washington became the first college in the U.S. to shift to online classes over coronavirus concerns, canceling in-person classes and having students work remotely for the remainder of its winter quarter, which ends March 20 https://t.co/zCHvpQnGon — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 6, 2020

Wow… I can’t believe how many times I’ve said this to myself over the past week: It’s getting real!

Makes me wonder how a group of college aged people will handle the situation. Thinking back to when I was in my late teens and early twenties and not speaking for anyone else but myself all I can say is: LOOK. THE. HECK. OUT.

Just sayin’.