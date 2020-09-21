Seth Blog

By Seth |

5 Year Old’s Gift to Firefighters in Oregon

MAY 16 2020: Scene from Star Wars The Mandalorian from Disney Pl
Photo Credit: Bigstock user Willrow Hood

Sasha Tinning and her grandson, Carver, came across a Baby Yoda doll on the store shelf in Oregon this weekend.  It ended up making firefighters “less lonely”.  Oh my feels!!

 

Carver walked up to donate the adorable doll and said he was bringing something to the firefighters.

Baby Yoda’s been traveling fire camp to fire camp ever since.

You can even follow Baby Yoda’s travels on its very own Facebook page.