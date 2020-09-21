5 Year Old’s Gift to Firefighters in Oregon

Photo Credit: Bigstock user Willrow Hood

Sasha Tinning and her grandson, Carver, came across a Baby Yoda doll on the store shelf in Oregon this weekend. It ended up making firefighters “less lonely”. Oh my feels!!

Baby Yoda provides Force and comfort for firefighters https://t.co/L1S25YvD71 pic.twitter.com/OW3BGxVwKW — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) September 18, 2020

Carver walked up to donate the adorable doll and said he was bringing something to the firefighters.

Baby Yoda’s been traveling fire camp to fire camp ever since.

You can even follow Baby Yoda’s travels on its very own Facebook page.