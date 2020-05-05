Credit: Jarretera | BigStockPhoto.com

5 Year Old Stopped By Police Driving Mom’s Car… The Reason? Hilarious Actually

May 5, 2020

I shouldn’t laugh… because this was incredibly serious and thank goodness the little grand theft auto kid didn’t get hurt.  He was mad his parents wouldn’t buy him a Lambroghini so he was off to California with $3 in his pocket to buy his own!

 

 

C’mon Santa… take it easy on this kid at Christmastime!  Remember he’s only FIVE!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
