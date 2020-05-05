5 Year Old Stopped By Police Driving Mom’s Car… The Reason? Hilarious Actually

I shouldn’t laugh… because this was incredibly serious and thank goodness the little grand theft auto kid didn’t get hurt. He was mad his parents wouldn’t buy him a Lambroghini so he was off to California with $3 in his pocket to buy his own!

A Utah Highway Patrol officer stopped what he thought was an impaired driver on I-15 in Weber County — but was actually a 5-year-old who’d stolen his parents’ car and was on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini. https://t.co/lmByUjKEwN — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) May 5, 2020

C’mon Santa… take it easy on this kid at Christmastime! Remember he’s only FIVE!