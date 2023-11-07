5 Ways to Be 10X Happier

Kmpzzz|Bigstock

Happiness shouldn’t have limits. Rarely does anyone think to themselves, “I’m happy enough.

I’ll just keep myself at this level of happiness and I’ll be fine.” If we’re miserable and aren’t OK with it, we want to be happy; if we’re happy to start with, we want to be even happier.

But what can you do to make your life better and happier?

5 Ways to Make Your Life Better and Happier

1. Focus on your accomplishments and avoid comparing yourself to others.

2. Smile more.

3. Put more importance on experiences, not money.

4. Give up Facebook — or at least cut way back on it.

5. Remember the good times.

Happiness is something that one can never have too much of and something that we all deserve, after all.

