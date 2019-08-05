Credit: BigStockPhoto

5 Washington Motorcyclists Killed In 24 Hours

August 5, 2019

Five motorcyclists were killed within a 24 hour period Saturday in separate crashes across Western Washington.

It is that time of year, so many motorcyclists on the roadway.  Just the other day I was merging onto the freeway, my lane was ending,

I was checking my mirrors and looking back and I couldn’t see a Motorcycle.

Boy was he ticked! I can’t say I blame him, however my blinker was on and we both knew my lane was ending

as I was merging. I was paying attention and doing everything legal.

WE ALL HAVE TO WATCH OUT FOR EACH OTHER ~ Spread some freeway love and courtesy.

One of the crashes happened early Saturday morning on Maple Valley Highway.

The crash was one of at least five involving motorcycles across the region Saturday that ended lives or sent riders to the hospital.

Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning when one crossed over the center line along Highway 101 near

Brinnon and hit another motorcyclist going the opposite direction.

Another motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit an SUV that had failed to yield for a left turn on Highway 12.

Another motorcyclist was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a crash Saturday night near Maytown

Saturday evening a 24-year-old motorcyclist stopped in a gore point on Interstate 5 in Tacoma was hit and killed by a van.

Full Details: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.