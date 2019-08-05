5 Washington Motorcyclists Killed In 24 Hours

Five motorcyclists were killed within a 24 hour period Saturday in separate crashes across Western Washington.

It is that time of year, so many motorcyclists on the roadway. Just the other day I was merging onto the freeway, my lane was ending,

I was checking my mirrors and looking back and I couldn’t see a Motorcycle.

Boy was he ticked! I can’t say I blame him, however my blinker was on and we both knew my lane was ending

as I was merging. I was paying attention and doing everything legal.

WE ALL HAVE TO WATCH OUT FOR EACH OTHER ~ Spread some freeway love and courtesy.

One of the crashes happened early Saturday morning on Maple Valley Highway.

The crash was one of at least five involving motorcycles across the region Saturday that ended lives or sent riders to the hospital.

Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning when one crossed over the center line along Highway 101 near

Brinnon and hit another motorcyclist going the opposite direction.

Another motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit an SUV that had failed to yield for a left turn on Highway 12.

Another motorcyclist was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a crash Saturday night near Maytown

Saturday evening a 24-year-old motorcyclist stopped in a gore point on Interstate 5 in Tacoma was hit and killed by a van.

