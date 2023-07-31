CarlosBarquero|BigStock

We all know that first dates can be nerve-wracking, but they can also be really exciting.

By the second date, it can feel like everything is on the line!

Why else would people go scrambling for dating tips?

Second dates are when you discover if the chemistry you felt on date one was real, or if it was all powered by chardonnay and nerves.

If you want to make a second date go well, there are two things you absolutely have to do.

The first? BREATHE. Relax. Chill. Sure, you’re nervous and you’ve got those butterflies, but I promise you that if you go on a date and enjoying yourself is your only expectation, it will be so much easier than if you are going with husband-hunting on the mind. Be yourself, and have fun.

The second thing you need to do to ace a second date?

Read this list of things you absolutely shouldn’t say if you want to make it to date number three.

Here are 5 things you should never, ever say on a second date:

1. “What are your parents like?”

2. “I love babies!”

3. “How many women have you slept with?”

4. “Where do you see yourself in ten years?”

5. “Do you like me?”

If he likes you, you guys will go on a third date!

Promise!

All the DETAILS: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069