Credit: oldunovaaak | BigStockPhoto.com

5 Foods That Can Fight Off A Cold.

Got a cold? If not, the next time you DO get one, eat these foods.

Starve a fever, feed a cold…or is it the other way around? Either way, there’s no actual cure for the common cold BUT eating these foods can contain your symptoms and help you feel better..quicker!

 

  1. Oysters: they have tons of zinc, which is also in a lot of cold medicines.
  2. Garlic: blocks enzymes involved in bacterial and viral infections and it helps your immune cells.
  3. Almonds: Micronutrients in the outer skin can help you fight off a cold by boosting sensitivity in your white blood cells.
  4. Kiwi: a study a few years ago had one group of people eat kiwi while they were sick, while another group ate bananas. The kiwi group’s symptoms went away up to four days faster.
  5. Chicken soup: It really does work! It might be thanks to an immune-boosting compound in chicken called carnosine. Studies have also shown it helps with mucus, and can clear your nose if you’re stuffed up.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
