5 Foods That Can Fight Off A Cold.

Got a cold? If not, the next time you DO get one, eat these foods.
Starve a fever, feed a cold…or is it the other way around? Either way, there’s no actual cure for the common cold BUT eating these foods can contain your symptoms and help you feel better..quicker!
- Oysters: they have tons of zinc, which is also in a lot of cold medicines.
- Garlic: blocks enzymes involved in bacterial and viral infections and it helps your immune cells.
- Almonds: Micronutrients in the outer skin can help you fight off a cold by boosting sensitivity in your white blood cells.
- Kiwi: a study a few years ago had one group of people eat kiwi while they were sick, while another group ate bananas. The kiwi group’s symptoms went away up to four days faster.
- Chicken soup: It really does work! It might be thanks to an immune-boosting compound in chicken called carnosine. Studies have also shown it helps with mucus, and can clear your nose if you’re stuffed up.