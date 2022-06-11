5 Emoji’s We Are Using Wrong

EMOJI is a pretty universal language but many of us may be using them completely wrong.

The popular pictograms can be easily misconstrued, as new research suggests.

Even seemingly innocent ones like the slightly smiling face is apparently misused.

Almost a quarter of us use it to convey a genuine smile when messaging friends and family but it can have the opposite effect for some generations.

Gen Z and Millennials interpret it as showing passive aggressiveness, or for moments of sarcasm and even irritation.

And so many others are also causing confusion.

The upside down smiley face is one of the top five misunderstood emoji, according to a poll of 1,000 people by TextAnywhere.

It can easily represent sarcasm, irony, humor, and silliness, but also awkwardness or frustration, where someone might use it instead of typing “oh well”.

