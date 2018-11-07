5 Amazingly Easy GREEN BEAN Side Dishes for Thanksgiving

So you’ve been invited to a Holiday supper, and you’ve been asked to ‘bring the green beans’. Oh sure, you can bring a few cans and pop-em on the spot. But, don’t:) In fact, green beans are now my favorite dish to ‘wow’ folks with. And in most cases, you can prep in advance, then throw together or reheat once you get there!

And you can have some taste bud fun by ‘loving’ up some of the below recipes that I’ve either made at home or brought along as that ‘side’ dish.

For example, some prefer the can vs. fresh. So you can start with that choice. And for things like ‘walnuts’…you can always ‘candy’ those walnuts (HERE) even loving those up by swapping maple syrup for the white sugar and adding a pinch of cayenne for a bit of heat on the finish. With these recipes, you can experiment to your own tastes for more flavor profiles.

At any rate, sure ‘SURE, I’d love to bring the beans!’. And wow your friends, family and guests.

1. Classic Green Bean Casserole (RECIPE)

2. Simple Buttery Green Beans (RECIPE)

3. Green Beans with Blue Cheese and Walnuts (RECIPE)

4. Skillet Green Beans with Bacon (RECIPE)

5. Green Beans with Hollandaise Sauce (RECIPE)