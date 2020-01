49ers’ Katie Sowers Will Be First Female, Openly Gay Coach In Super Bowl History.

In 54 years, it’s never happened…until now!

Super Bowl LIV will be a historic moment in more ways than one.

When the San Francisco 49ers secured their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs — their assistant coach Katie Sowers also became the first female and first openly-LGBTQ coach to head to the big game.

