4000 Pounds of What Spilled on the Highway?

Early Sunday morning on the interstate in Silver Spring Maryland just outside the other Washington a semi truck crashed and spilled 4000 pounds of canned beer all over the highway.

Drivers and police alike were left dealing with a sticky situation on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring this morning after a beer truck spilled booze across several lanes of traffic. https://t.co/gx9CPGID6I — WTOP (@WTOP) September 22, 2019

If I’m away for a few days it’s because I answered the call to help clean up… with a straw. Volunteering is good for the heart and soul you know.