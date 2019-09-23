Credit: BigStockPhoto

4000 Pounds of What Spilled on the Highway?

September 23, 2019

Early Sunday morning on the interstate in Silver Spring Maryland just outside the other Washington a semi truck crashed and spilled 4000 pounds of canned beer all over the highway.

 

If I’m away for a few days it’s because I answered the call to help clean up… with a straw.  Volunteering is good for the heart and soul you know.

