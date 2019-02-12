40 Ways To Survive The Snow Days With The Kids.

We LOVE our children but we also love our sanity, sometimes when winter strikes hard, we parents can use a little help to stave off boredom and insanity!

Being a parent is a tough gig. It’s definitely the most rewarding job I’ve ever had but there are times when you just need some “me time” and that can be hard to come by when there are so many days where the “me time” comes during school time and when school time is eliminated because of winter weather, there are only so many snowmen and sledding days you can do before you need to find something else.

A lot of the times, kids will just keep themselves occupied and busy which is VERY important but when the boredom strikes and the stress hits… try some of THESE FUN SNOW DAY IDEAS.