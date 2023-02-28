4 Habits of Happy People

What makes you happy? Maybe it’s getting up early to see the sunrise, hanging out with family and friends on a weekend, or going for a dip in the sea.
But what does science say about the things happy people do?
We know that happy people tend to have strong relationships, good physical health and contribute regularly to their communities.
Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Psychological Interventions, University of Central Lancashire,
Says there are 4 things that lend to happiness:
1. Move your body
2. Prioritize connection
3. Practice gratitude
4. Spending time with pets helps too