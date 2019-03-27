Credit: DejaVuDesigns | BigStockPhoto.com

4 Baby River Otter Pups at Woodland Park Zoo

It was a historical event for the Woodland Park Zoo.But it was also an important happening for those who follow cute animals on the internet: Seattle’s zoo has welcomed four new river otter pups.

Woodland Park’s health team confirmed that there were two female and two male pups;

weighing between 10 and 12 ounces each. The zoo’s blog notes that this means they weigh “almost as much as a coconut.”

You can take a peek at the new otter mom and her pups on Woodland Park’s Youtube channel using the den cam

Otter Cam: HERE

Cutest picture ever and story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.