4 Baby River Otter Pups at Woodland Park Zoo

It was a historical event for the Woodland Park Zoo.But it was also an important happening for those who follow cute animals on the internet: Seattle’s zoo has welcomed four new river otter pups.
Woodland Park’s health team confirmed that there were two female and two male pups;
weighing between 10 and 12 ounces each. The zoo’s blog notes that this means they weigh “almost as much as a coconut.”
You can take a peek at the new otter mom and her pups on Woodland Park’s Youtube channel using the den cam
