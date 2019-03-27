4 Baby River Otter Pups at Woodland Park Zoo

It was a historical event for the Woodland Park Zoo.But it was also an important happening for those who follow cute animals on the internet: Seattle’s zoo has welcomed four new river otter pups.

Woodland Park’s health team confirmed that there were two female and two male pups;

weighing between 10 and 12 ounces each. The zoo’s blog notes that this means they weigh “almost as much as a coconut.”

You can take a peek at the new otter mom and her pups on Woodland Park’s Youtube channel using the den cam

Otter Cam: HERE

Cutest picture ever and story: HERE