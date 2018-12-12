Credit: SawBear | BigStockPhoto.com

365 Days With Out a Smart Phone = $100,000~Can You Do It?

Can you make it a year without a smartphone? Vitaminwater is betting you can’t.

Each person can enter up to four times between Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 am ET and Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 11:59 pm ET. Click here to view the contest’s rules.
Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
