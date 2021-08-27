35 New Improved Questions for Kids

Rido81|BigStock

“What did you do today?” is so last year!!!!!

The experts say:

Don’t pepper your kid with questions the minute they get home

Ask open ended questions

Chat with them casually

Pause if they aren’t engaging

And if that is not enough experts suggest these questions:

Psychiatrist & bestselling author Dr. Carole Lieberman, suggests:

1. What did you like best about your day today?

2. Was there anything that happened today that made you feel bad?

3. What was the most interesting thing that you learned in school today?

4. Did you make a new friend today? What’s their name? What do you like about them?

5. Is there anything you would like help with?

Eve Del Monte, LCPC of Towson Mental Health suggests:

6. What is/was your favorite thing to do during recess?

7. What’s the silliest thing that happened today?

Bestselling author & founder of Positive Parenting: Toddlers and Beyond,

Rebecca Eanes suggests:

8. What do you like about yourself?

9. If you could be anyone for a week, who would you be? Why?

10. What are you grateful for today?

11. What is something you would have liked to do differently today?

12. What would you change about school?

13. Who is someone at school you’d like to be friends with?

14. What makes someone a good friend?

Bestselling author Carol Tuttle, aka The Child Whisperer, suggests:

19. Who did you sit by at lunch?

20. What made you feel happy today?

21. What made you feel sad today?

22. Who did you play with today?

23. What book did you read at story time?

24. Did you learn something you’d never known before?

25. Did something surprise you today?

26. Did you do anything different today?

Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times Bestselling author of

Hands Free Mama suggests:

34. Did you feel worried at any time in school today?

35. Did you feel scared at any time in school today?

